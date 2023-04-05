Arts & Music | Immersive Disney Animation Experience, Leela James, For King and Country

April 6-TBD

Neverland Columbus: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar

Harvest Pizzeria, 940 S. Front St.

www.explorehidden.com

Enjoy a live, imaginative, interactive bar experience and live performance at Neverland. Join your fellow patrons as a group of grown Lost Boys as you attempt to overthrow Captain Hook and save Tinkerbell. Clever props contain all kinds of easter eggs that will help you get lost in this magical pirate wonderland. Enjoy games to earn themed cocktails, laugh at live interjections from the crew and sing along to a crowd-sourced sea shanty. Carefully crafted to the last detail, this is perfect for adults who never want to grow up. Be sure to enter our Weekly Win for a free pair of tickets!

April 6

The Lincoln Theatre Presents Leela James

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Leela James has been a power in the music world since before her debut album in 2006. Her vocal strength has not gone unnoticed as she’s won Outstanding New Artist from the 2005 NAACP Image Awards and the 2008 Soul Train Music Awards’ Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist. This Thursday, we are lucky to have Leela James perform at our very own Lincoln Theatre. Her songs have continuously been on the Billboard charts, so there is no doubt her music will have the audience up out of their seats.

April 6-9

Immersive Disney Animation Experience

Lighthouse Artspace, 940 Polaris Pkwy.

www.lighthouseimmersive.com

Step into the world of Disney and release your inner child alongside the characters, music and magic you love. Lighthouse Immersive Studios is now offering an opportunity to surround you and your family with the art and animation of your favorite Disney stories. See how the inspiration hits, the characters are made and all the art that ties it together.

April 7

For King and Country

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.nationwidearena.com

Christain Pop duo For King and Country is storming Columbus this Friday, performing their new album, What Are We Waiting For? The group’s catchy beats and uplifting vocals will fill the air in Nationwide Arena, giving a dazzling amazing performance fans will not want to miss.

