Arts & Music | Art in Bloom, Cinderella and Edoardo Alfieri

April 27-30

Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Arts Art in Bloom

Columbus Museum presents “Art in Bloom”

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Paintings come to life at this one-of-a-kind exhibition where designers bring artwork to life through floral displays. This biennial fundraiser for creative programming for the community begins with the “Flowers After Hours” celebration which features a bar and light food offerings. Pick up a floral scavenger hunt at the front desk before exploring the displays. Enjoy a free potting demonstration on April 29th at 11:30 a.m. from McCullough Landscape Design. The cost of the exhibit is included with general admission. Tickets for the “Flowers After Hours” celebration can be bought online.

Courtesy of World Ballet Series Cinderella

World Ballet Series: “Cinderella”

6 p.m.

Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.

www.worldballetseries.com

The World Ballet Series brings this classic fairytale to the stage with hand-painted sets, hand-sewn costumes, 40 professional dancers and unexpected twists and turns. Choreographed by Marina Kesler, this larger-than-life production lasts one hour and forty minutes, so you can be sure to get home before the clock strikes twelve. Tickets can be purchased online.

April 28-30

Courtesy of BalletMet Swan Lake

BalletMet presents “Swan Lake”

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State. St.

www.balletmet.org

A story of curses, true love, betrayal and beauty, Swan Lake captivates audiences with its delicate choreography set to Tchaikovsky’s well-known score. Escape to the ballet for an evening of magic and make-believe. Tickets can be purchased online.

April 29

Courtesy of the Columbus Historical Society The Art of Edoardo Alfieri

The Art of Edoardo Alfieri

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbus Historical Society, 717 West Town St.

www.columbushistory.org

“The Art of Edoardo Alfieri” opens this weekend. Alfieri, recognized in Columbus as the sculptor of 1955 Christopher Columbus statue that stood at Columbus City Hall, was renowned for his works carved into marble. His work was donated to the historical society by the Alfieri-Maisano Archive in Genoa, Italy. Admission is free, but reservations must be made in advance.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.