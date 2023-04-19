Arts & Music | Isley Brothers, Temptations, Ray Charles and Ohioana Book Festival

April 21-23

Ray Charles and the Roots of R&B

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Vocalist Ty Taylor explores the roots of R&B in this night of musical celebration for venerated jazz musician Ray Charles. Jazz Arts Group is finishing up its 50th season with these performances, which are sure to bring the house down. Live jazz is an unrivaled musical experience, and seasoned listeners and newcomers to the art form are welcome to enjoy the soulful sounds of Columbus’ very own.

Courtesy of CAPA

April 21, 22, 23

CAPA presents Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.capa.com

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain’t Too Proud follows the lives of the iconic Motown vocalists’ path from the streets of Detroit to the national spotlight. The jukebox musical celebrates The Temptations’ decorated discography including hits such as “My Girl,” “In the Still of the Night,” “For Once in My Life.”

April 22

The Ohioana Book Festival

10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.

www.ohioana.org

Calling all book lovers! The Ohioana Book Festival returns for its 19th year to celebrate Ohio authors and literature. Welcoming more than 130 authors, the festival is a chance to meet your favorite writers, attend author readings and book signings, and learn more about your favorite reads at author panels.

April 22

The Isley Brothers at the HBCU Classic

5 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.classicforcolumbus.com

The HBCU Classic comes into town this weekend to raise money for scholarships and higher learning for black students. The Grammy-Award-winning Isley Brothers wrap up the event with a concert following the HBCU College Basketball All-Star Game. You may get to hear some hits such as “Shout,” “Footsteps in the Dark,” “This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You),” and “It’s Your Thing.”

Don't want to miss out on all of the fun around Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.