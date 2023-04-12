Arts & Music | Opera at the Library, Blues for a Cure, and the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival

TERRY GILLIAM

April 14

Opera Columbus at Columbus Metropolitan Library

12 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 4500 Hickory Chase Way, Hilliard

www.columbuslibrary.org

In celebration of the Columbus Metropolitan’s 150th anniversary, Opera Columbus is partnering with the library to provide free concerts at various library locations. This weekend’s concert will include jazz, musical theatre and opera from local performers for an afternoon of music and fun.

April 14

Blues for a Cure

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen, 945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Grammy award winner, Yate McKendree, joins Sean Carney and his band The Ohio Horns in a night of performance that benefits the Heather Pick Music Program at the James Cancer Hospital. A seasoned performer, McKendree is performing selections from his chart-topping blues album Buchanan Lane. Food and drinks will be available before and during the performance. Each ticket includes a Blues for a Cure CD. The event also includes a charity auction for an autographed Joe Bonomassa guitar.

April 15

The Columbus International Film and Animation Festival 2023

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Phoenix Theatres (Lennox 24), 777 Kinnear Rd.

www.columbusfilm.org

Celebrating film and animation from around the world since 1952, this film festival showcases a diverse array of cinema from student productions to Hollywood blockbusters. The virtual festival will be giving out awards for various categories and will be screening the top films selections in-person. This festival is a must for animation and film enthusiasts.

April 16

Symphony Storytime

3 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Join the Columbus Symphony for a fairytale afternoon as they play selections from Tchaikovsky. The symphony invites families to dress up as their favorite storybook characters and arrive at 2 p.m. for activities, crafts and a picture with Bee-thoven.

Don't want to miss out on all of the fun around Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.