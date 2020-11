We wanted to give some heat to your weekend, so we're giving away a gift card to City Barbeque.

We're not gonna tell you what to order if you win, but the new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is our new obsession. Spicy fried chicken breast, slaw, pickle chips and Nashville Hot mayo -- man, we're hungry already.

Enter below for a chance to win!

× Fill out my online form

Congratulations to last week's Weekly Win winner Laurie F. Enjoy your Crimson Cup coffee, Laurie!