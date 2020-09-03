Away, Hugo awards and Chapman's Eat Market

Watch

Away, Andrew Hinderaker’s newest television sci-fi drama series, follows American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank), who must reconcile her decision to leave her husband and daughter behind while embarking on a treacherous three-year mission to Mars.

“Risky spacewalks, tense silence giving way to spontaneous applause at ground control, even that old gravitational chestnut is known as the ‘slingshot’ maneuver,” says Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly. “Away’s got 'em all.”

The gripping drama, inspired by an Esquire article of the same name by Chris Jones, features an epic love story, interwoven throughout an exhilarating tale of survival amidst the unforgiving interstellar conditions. It is a series about hope, discovery and humanity’s ability to achieve greatness through resilience and cooperation.

The series is set to premiere on Sept. 4 on Netflix.

Read

Arkady Martine’s A Memory Called Empire, the winner for Best Novel of the 2020 Hugo Novel Awards, paints a vivid portrait of a sci-fi world not entirely dissimilar from our own, rife with civil war, conquest and conflicting worldviews. A reviewer for The New York Times has called the novel "a mesmerizing debut, sharp as a knife,” praising the story’s worldbuilding and characterization. The novel was also a finalist for the Nebula Award for Best Novel of 2019.

Be sure to check out more novels featured in the 2020 Hugo Novel Awards, hosted by George R. R. Martin:

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley

The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Eat

Chapman’s Eat Market has opened its doors for takeout and delivery, 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Chapman’s offerings include a wide range of choices, including dry-rubbed BBQ beef ribs, tomato & eggplant chitarra and ice cream by the pint.

The restaurant has recently replaced Wunderbar and Pierogi Mountain at 739 S. Third St. in German Village, once the home of the original Max & Erma’s. Despite recently renovating and redecorating its interior, Chef BJ Lieberman has yet to re-open for dine-in due to COVID-19, except for reserved private dining experiences. It is now partnering with Freedom a la Cart whose goal is to empower survivors of sex trafficking, accepting $1 tax-free donations for the cause.

Sarah Buckingham is a contributing writer.