Country-ish, Feast Your Eyes and pumpkin pancakes

Watch

Netflix’s upcoming reality TV series Country-ish focuses on independent country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife hip-hop dancer Crisilla as they balance their careers, raising three children and conflicting country versus city life perspectives.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 25 and gives viewers an intimate look into Crisilla’s brave battle with cancer to ignite inspiration and hope for all.

Read

In her latest novel Feast Your Eyes, Myla Goldberg shapes her character Lilian Preston to teach readers about the true meaning of being an artist and a mother. When Lilian and her daughter Samantha face obscenity charges for displaying partially nude photographs in a New York art gallery in 1955, Lilian must continue her lifelong quest for artistic legitimacy and recognition.

According to The New Yorker, Feast Your Eyes is, “Inventive … Goldberg offers a searching consideration of the way that the identities and perceptions of a female artist shift over time.”

Goldberg’s novel is one of the Chautauqua Prize Finalists of 2020. Here are some other books on the Chautauqua Prize Finalist’s list this year:

Tehran Children: A Holocaust Refugee Odyssey by Mikhal Dekel

Breathe: A Letter to My Sons by Imani Perry

Bangkok Wakes to Rain by Pitchaya Sudbanthad

The Parisian by Isabella Hammad

What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance by Carolyn Forché

Eat

Pumpkin pancakes return to the Sunny Street Cafe, your neighborhood destination for fresh, wholesome food serving breakfast, lunch, catering and home delivery.

The cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days of the week. You can reserve the area anytime after 2:30 p.m. for private events, which offers a large patio space and complementary wi-fi.

