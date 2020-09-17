Becoming, Utopia Avenue and the Brew Burger

Watch

Becoming is a new Disney+ series that highlights the journey of fame for everyone’s favorite stars. The series, executive produced by LeBron James, follows stars like Julianne Hough, Ashley Tisdale, Rob Gronkowski and more.

The show airs on Sept. 18 and will drop 10 episodes that showcase how these stars become who they are now. Going back to hometowns, visiting old coaches and mentors and so much more, this show highlights the ups and downs of trying to make it big.

DON'T HAVE WEEKENDSCENE IN YOUR INBOX EVERY THURSDAY? SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Read

Critics are raving about David Mitchell’s long-awaited novel, Utopia Avenue. The novel follows British boyband, Utopia Avenue, in 1967 during London’s psychedelic setting. Mitchell explores Utopia Avenues’ rise to fame and the struggle that comes with living in the spotlight.

“Mitchell continues to use the rhythms of surface reality to dig much deeper, but without ever losing the beat,” says one Booklist, Starred Review.

Check out these other dystopian novels similar to Mitchell’s Utopia Avenue:

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue

Wool by Hugh Howey

The Power by Naomi Alderman

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

Eat

Barley’s Brewing Co., located on High Street, upgrades its menu by focusing on higher-quality ingredients in making their already delicious food. Their Brew Burger is made with certified Angus beef, Ohio smoked cheddar and beer-braised onions. Check out their menu for even more delicious items.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.