The Duchess, historical fiction and Barrio Tacos

Watch

Netflix’s upcoming comedy, drama series The Duchess, Katherine (Katherine Ryan), a single mom from London juggles her career, tween daughter and her relationship with her boyfriend, while contemplating getting pregnant with her ex-boyfriend.

Aside from starring in the show Ryan also serves as the writer, executive producer and creator of the series.

The show is set to premiere Sept. 11.

DON'T HAVE WEEKENDSCENE IN YOUR INBOX EVERY THURSDAY? SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Read

The Best New Fiction winner at this year’s International Book Awards, When the Men Were Gone by Marjorie Herrera Lewis is a historical fiction novel tackling preconceived gender roles. It tells the true story of Tylene Wilson, a teacher and assistant principal in Brownwood, Texas, during World War II who volunteered to coach the Daniel Baker College football team in 1944 after their previous coach left to serve in the war.

As she prepares her boys for the games ahead, she faces extreme opposition, both on and off the field, as she fights to challenge her community’s ideas of women's role in sports.

“A beautiful story that stays in your heart long after you finish reading When The Men Were Gone. A delightful true story, well written and touching. Looking forward to reading many more books by Lewis,” says Mornings on Main author Jodi Thomas.

Be sure to check out the other finalists of Best New Fiction at the 2020 International Book Awards:

Boot: A Sorta Novel of Vietnam by Charles L. Templeton

Drafts of a Suicide Note by Mandy-Suzanne Wong

Everything All At Once by Ivy Cayden

Flygirl by R.D. Kardon

The Ingredients of Us by Jennifer Gold

The Lines Between Us: A Novel by Rebecca D'Harlingue

Eat

Enjoy delicious taco combinations and house-made margaritas at Columbus’s first-ever Barrio Tacos located at 1416 W. Fifth Ave. The restaurant allows you to create your own tacos or choose from a ready-made selection and you can even book their famous food trucks for upcoming events.

The restaurant will come with “Dios de Los Muertos” murals painted by award-winning artist Eileen Dorsey of Eileen Dorsey Studios Inc. and a tribute to Dr. Amy Acton will be incorporated in one of the sections.

Barrio Tacos is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Happy Hour is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the bar/high top tables.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.