The Haunting, Jodi Picoult novel and a three-course meal

Watch

After The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan follows up his first horror anthology with The Haunting of Bly Manor, Netflix’s upcoming supernatural horror-romance series. Set in the 1980s and with some of the same cast members as Hill House, this series unfolds a beautiful tragedy with characters that are more haunted than Bly Manor itself.

The series is set to premiere on Oct. 9 and is loosely based on Henry James’s 1898 horror novella The Turn of The Screw.

Read

The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult tells the story of Dawn Edelstein, a wife and mother from Boston who questions her life choices after surviving a deadly plane crash. When the airline offers her transportation back home, she could instead choose another path to return to her ex-boyfriend and their unresolved history. As Dawn’s two possible futures unspool side by side, so do the secrets and doubts that were once long buried with them.

“The Book of Two Ways is a return for Picoult to the themes of her earliest books – motherhood, complicated romantic love … Picoult, at this point in her career, could skillfully build tension in a broom closet, but the best part of this book is not the suspense; it’s the look at the complexity of a woman as she enters middle age … Picoult always tells both sides of a story not with judgment, but with grace,” says Karin Tanabe of The Washington Post.

The Book of Two Ways is a New York Times Best Seller. Here are some other novels on NYT’s Best Seller Fiction list of 2020:

The Coast-to-Coast Murders by James Patterson

The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett

Next to Last Stand: A Longmire Mystery by Craig Johnson

Total Power by Kyle Mills and Vince Flynn

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Eat

Head over to Grandview Center as Trattoria Roma celebrates their 30th anniversary with a $30 three-course menu available all throughout October.

The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days of the week and uses locally sourced ingredients to bring you authentic Italian cuisine paired with a tasteful wine selection.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.