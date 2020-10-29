Rocky Horror, Reverie and a fall menu

× Expand Courtesy of the Garden Theater The Rocky Horror Picture Show experience at the Garden Theater in 2019.

Watch

The Rocky Horror Picture Show by Richard O’Brien returns at the Garden Theater’s main stage, with Nick Hardin starring as everyone's favorite character, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The story revolves around a newly engaged couple entering the home of a mad transvestite scientist who reveals his new Frankenstein-style monster, an artificially-made “perfect” man named Rocky.

The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at 1187 N. High St.. Dressing up as your favorite character, throwing cards, shouting your favorite callbacks and doing the “time warp” are all encouraged. Following social distancing guidelines, a maximum of 44 seats will be sold per performance and can only be purchased in groups of 2 and 4. Single tickets are not available for this production.

Read

Reverie by Ryan La Sala is a wildly imaginative story about what happens when the secret worlds that people hide within themselves come to light. Kane Montgomery can't remember anything since the police found him half-dead in the river a few weeks ago, all he knows is that the world feels different. He doesn't know what to believe or who to trust, but as he and three of his classmates are dragged into unimaginable worlds that materialize out of nowhere, Kane realizes that nothing is happening by accident and only he can stop their town from unraveling.

“Ryan La Sala's debut is effervescent. Reverie is unlike anything I've read,” says Zoraida Córdova, award-winning author of Labyrinth Lost.

Reverie is part of The Big Library Read digital book club hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Library, where owners of digital eReader devices and library card holders can instantly download the novel between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Here are some of their previous book club reads:

Eat

In addition to reopening its indoor dining room earlier this month, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing Co. features a new fall menu.

Indoor dine-in only hours are between 5-10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday for dinner, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch.

Guest can make reservations on Opentable or by phone. The dining room capacity is reduced to nine total tables, which are separated by wood barriers. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times, guest must remain 6 feet apart from other parties and stay seated at their table unless using the restroom or entering and exiting the dining room.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.