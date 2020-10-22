Move, a Yōko Ogawa novel, and Luxe & Lemons

Watch

Netflix’s inspiring documentary series Move allows you to discover brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world. The series portrays six contemporary dance choreographers from different backgrounds, ranging from the Spanish flamenco to the vertiginous gaga dance, and from Jamaican dancehall to American urban and contemporary dance.

Set to premier on Oct. 23, the series will explore the choreographers’ personal histories, chaotic career paths, convictions and their translation into their bodies, gestures, grace, sweat, boldness and determination.

Yōko Ogawa’s The Housekeeper and the Professor delves into what it means to live inthe present. It revolves around a brilliant math professor whose traumatic head injury leaves him with only 80 minutes of short-term memory, because of which he is reintroduced to his housekeeper and her ten-year-old son every morning. Their strange but beautiful relationship is one that builds from elegant mathematical equations, still very much alive in his mind. The professor is capable of discovering connections between the simplest of quantities, and he does so in powerful ways by drawing all their lives closer together, like a family.

“This sweetly melancholy novel adheres to the Japanese aesthetic that finds beauty in what is off-center, imperfect. … In treating one another with such warm concern and respect, the characters implicitly tell us something about the unforgiving society on the other side of the professor's cottage door. The Housekeeper and the Professor is a wisp of a book, but an affecting one,” says Amanda Heller of The Boston Globe.

Ogawa’s novel appeared in The New Yorker’s 2009 issue. Here are some of the recommended fiction novels in The New Yorker this year:

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Pop. 1280 by Jim Thompson

The Time of the Doves by Mercè Rodoreda

What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life by Mark Doty

Sleepovers by Ashleigh Bryant Phillips

Luxe and Lemons provides healthy, wholesome and exciting meals delivered to your door. Their mission is to make healthy, accessible and delicious meals more readily available as an alternative to fast food. All meals are ready to eat and must be pre-ordered online.

Pick any of their delicious meals between the weekly order window of Friday to Thursday. All meals are ready from 5 to 8 p.m. for delivery or from 5 to 7 p.m. for pick-up the following Sunday.

Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.