West Wing, The Deep and a surprise dish

Watch

The West Wing will return to HBO Max thirteen years after it last aired. The special is a benefit for the nonprofit organization When We All Vote, featuring some of the show’s original cast members like Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Dulé Hill, RichardSchiff and Bradley Whitford.

Set to premier on Oct. 15, the special will also contain important information for votes, a message from former first lady Michelle Obama (also a founder of When We All Vote) and appearances by Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson and former West Wing cast member Elisabeth Moss.

Read

The Deep by Alma Katsu navigates between mysterious disappearances and sudden deaths, as the guests of the Titanic find themselves suspended in an unsettling and sinister twilight zone from the moment they set sail. Before they figure out what’s going on, disaster strikes. Years later, one of the surviving guests Annie Hebley attempts to get her life back on track, but when another guest Mark Fletcher re-enters her life she must face repressed feelings and secrets, forcing her to reckon with the demons of her past once again.

“The way Alma Katsu weaves the true story of the Titanic and her sister ship, Britannic, withthis dark, terrifying tale of possession and haunting is phenomenal. Part history, part drama, part love story, part creepy-as-heck ghost tale, with chills icier than the watery depths, The Deep isbeautifully written, thoroughly absorbing, and totally terrifying,” says C.J. Tudor, author of The Chalk Man.

Eat

Trust Fall by Columbus Food Adventures is offering a delicious hot meal for two, delivered right to your doorstep from one of its favorite immigrant restaurants for just $40.

The catch: Trust Fall will choose the restaurant.

Trust Fall’s delivery hours are between 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every, and from 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trust Fall will deliver to residents within Interstate 270, but pickup can be scheduled for those who live outside the outer belt.

