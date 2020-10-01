Hitchcock films, The Great Offshore and Mediterranean meals

Watch

Hitchcocktober returns to Gateway Film Center Oct. 1 to pay tribute to Alfred Hitchcock, the Master of Suspense. This year, Hitchcocktober will take place virtually streaming the movies through Gateways website.

The tribute kicks off with North by Northwest (1959) on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. This film is about mistaken identity, espionage and a love story all wrapped in one exciting watch.

Read

The Great Offshore Grounds by Vanessa Veselka is a Longlist National Book Awards winner in 2020 in Fiction.

The book is about two sisters who come together to collect their inheritance left to them by their father. However, instead of money, the two get information that unlocks a family secret. Veselka takes readers on a journey through trials, family hardships and personal freedoms.

Check out these other Longlist National Book Awards in Fiction:

● Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam

● The Index of Self-Destructive Acts by Christopher Beha

● The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

● If I Had Two Wings by Randall Kenan

Eat

360 Fitness Meals is bringing back Mediterranean Stuffed Flank to their menu starting Oct. 3. 360 Fitness Meals is a food delivery service to help people eat clean for a whole week. Every Saturday, their menu will be different to help keep variety and health at the top of peoples' lists.

Check out the menu here.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.