Shadowbox Live, the Address Book and salads

Watch

Shadowbox Live is back!

Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, Shadowbox Live reopens Nov. 5 with its Legends of Liverpool, a tribute to the Beatles’ personal journeys intersected to create one of the greatest bands of all time. The ensemble theater company has protocols in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Staying home? Watch Braking for Whales, now available on Hulu. Starring Tammin Sursok and Tom Felton, the film is about two siblings setting off on a road trip to Texas after their mother's death.

Read

In The Address Book, Deirdre Mask looks at how street addresses were not created to help you find your way, but to find you. In many parts of the world, your address can reveal your race and class.

“An entertaining quest to trace the origins and implications of the names of the roads on which we reside … The Address Book is [Mask's] first book, and she is already a master at shoehorning in fascinating yet barely germane detours just for kicks … Mask populates her daunting inquiries with a cast of stirring meddlers whose curiosity, outrage and ambition inspire them to confront problems ignored by indifferent bureaucracies,” says Sarah Vowell of The New York Times Book Review.

The Address Book is a finalist for the 2020 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction. Here are some other Kirkus Prize Nonfiction finalists this year:

A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes by Eric Jay Dolin

Fathoms: The World in the Whale by Rebecca Giggs

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream by Mychal Denzel Smith

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Eat

At Chop5 Salad Kitchen, experience high-quality healthy food with exceptional chopped salads, crave-a-bowls, wraps, and other refreshing menu items that balance flavor, fresh ingredients and chef-inspired taste.

Their homemade salads and dressings are crafted to be a healthy alternative to fast-food dining, so indulge with no regrets while still enjoying a flavorful meal.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer.