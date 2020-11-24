Thanksgiving parade, a Jenny Colgan novel and drinksgiving

× Expand Courtesy of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Watch

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will happen this year, but almost everyone across the nation will enjoy it mostly the same way – on television. The parade will air from 9 a.m. to noon on NBC and Telemundo.

Reinvented to safely keep spectators in New York City at home and families nationwide glued to their televisions, the 94th edition of the iconic event ushers in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts and the one and only Santa Claus, broadcast from 34th Street.

In order to avoid gathering large crowds, the annual production will forgo marching down the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan.

Here are some other suggestions of what watch this weekend:

College Football: Ohio State at Illinois , noon, Nov. 28

, noon, Nov. 28 MLS Cup Playoffs, Conference Semifinals: Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC/Nashville , TBD, Nov. 29

, TBD, Nov. 29 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix)

Bombshell (Hulu)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. content & the chance to win weekly prizes.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Jenny Colgan’s novel 500 Miles From You tells the story of a fish-out-of-water experience for an ex-Army Medic from the Scottish Highlands and a nurse from inner-city London, who swap places with each other for three months and become unlikely pen pals.

“Soon their correspondence becomes more personal than professional as they forge a powerful bond. Their long-distance relationship is sweet but slow as the medical drama and contrasting settings take center stage, but their eventual face-to-face meeting is worth the wait. This cute, cozy story will draw readers in,” says Deborah Schneider via Publishers Weekly.

Eat

Harvest Apple Martini

This year, Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for families that choose to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some restaurants are offering last minute pre-order Thanksgiving meals:

Despite reduced bar and restaurant hours across central Ohio and beyond, Marshall Wine, general manager of The Royce at Polaris Fashion Place, shared this cocktail recipe to turn your Thanksgiving into a Drinksgiving:

0.75 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

0.75 oz. honey water (honey and water mixed one-to-one ratio, mix with hot water and stir until evenly mixed)

2 oz. apple cider

1.75 oz. Bourbon of your choice!

Give a nice shake on the rocks and serve. For heightened experience, use a fine grater to produce fresh shaved cinnamon on top for the nose.

Here are some Drinksgiving recipes:

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for November.

Brandon Klein is an editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.