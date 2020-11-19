Run film, recipes for one and plant-based meals

Watch

Run is a suspense film starring Sarah Paulson, about a mother who has to take care of her sick daughter, but her daughter soon learns that her mother is hiding a dark secret from her.

Originally scheduled to premiere in May, but delayed due to the pandemic, the film scheduled to be digitally released on Hulu, Nov. 20.

Read

The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook by Joanie Zisk offers 175 easy recipes for anyone to make! The book’s purpose is to allow users to create healthy and fresh meals for one person without weeks worth of leftover food. The cookbook also shares tips on how to limit food waste and source single servings of fresh ingredients.

Eat

Greenhouse Canteen + Bar Grandview is available for all your vegetarian/vegan needs and even offers pre-packaged meals for quarantine meals. The 100 percent plant-based menu is available for dine-in or carry-out. Join them for deals almost every day of the week including the Monday feature of Kentucky Fried Jackfruit on Mondays, Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday and Three Course Thursday.

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.