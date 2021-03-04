Eddie Murphy film sequel, The Lost City and flavorful tacos

Watch

Coming 2 America is an upcoming comedy film directed by Craig Brewer that follows former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) who is all set to become King of Zamunda. After discovering he has a son he knew nothing about, he sets off to America once again to honor his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish and groom his son as the crown prince.

The sequel to the original 1988 film, it is the second installment in the Coming to America film series that releases on Prime Video on March 5.

Read

Marking it the first novel in the Omte Origins series, Amanda Hocking’s The Lost City revolves around Ulla Tulin’s quest for answers to her identity. Having been abandoned as a baby, Ulla starts looking up her family lineage with the help of her charming colleague Pan Soriano. After meeting Eliana, a mysterious young girl who is pursued and captured by bounty hunters, Ulla and Pan find themselves wrapped up in a dangerous game where folklore and myth become very real and very deadly – but also one that could lead Ulla to the answers she’s been looking for.

“Amanda Hocking knows how to tell a good story and keep readers coming back for more,” says Kirkus Reviews.

Eat

Barra Tacos serves modern Mexican cuisine as well as boldly unique, handcrafted cocktails, with its every dish reflecting a genuine desire to delight and inspire. Its special Reuben Taco is the new Market Taco for this month.

Located at 3051 Northwest Blvd., Barra us open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

