Tina Turner doc, a Jennifer Egan novel and exotic sushi

Tina is an upcoming American-British documentary film following the life and career of musician Tina Turner. Starring Turner alongside other celebrities, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival on March 2 and received positive reviews from critics. It now holds an approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

An HBO original film, it is scheduled to release on March 27.

A Visit From the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan is a powerful story on the redeeming qualities of art and music. As Bennie Salazar, an aging former punk rocker and record executive, and Sasha, the passionate, troubled young woman he employs confront their pasts together, they soon discover how rebellion ages, influence corrupts, habits turn to addictions and lifelong friendships can fluctuate.

“Clever. Edgy. Groundbreaking...Features characters about whom you come to care deeply as you watch them doing things they shouldn't, acting gloriously, infuriatingly human,” says Julia Keller of the Chicago Tribune.

Egan’s novel won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2011. Here were other winners from different categories on the list:

Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris

The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery by Eric Foner

Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow

The Best of It: New and Selected Poems by Kay Ryan

The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Kintsugi Sushi Bar at North Market Bridge Park introduces types of sushi popular in Japan but not often found in the Midwest, like temaki hand rolls and sushi rice bowls. In addition, they plan on introducing more items like chirashi bowls and yakitori skewers in the coming weeks.

A sister restaurant of Satori Ramen Bar, they are open 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

