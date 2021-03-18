Deadly Illusions, a Zeyn Joukhadar novel and local comfort food

Watch

Deadly Illusions is a thriller film where bestselling novelist hires an innocent young woman to watch over her twins after suffering from writer's block. As the novelist dangerously begins to indulge in her new best seller, the line between the life she’s writing and the one she’s living becomes increasingly blurred.

The film premieres on Netflix on March 18.

Read

In The Map of Salt and Stars, Zeyn Joukhadar tells the epic story of one girl telling herself the legend of another, and learning that if you listen to your own voice some things are never lost. After losing her father to cancer, Nour’s mother moves her family from New York City back to Syria where she tells herself the story of Rawiya, a twelfth-century girl who disguises herself as a boy to apprentice herself to a famous mapmaker. But when war reaches their quiet Syrian neighborhood and destroys Nour's house, she and her family must flee across seven countries of the Middle East and North Africa in search of safety, along the same route Rawiya and her mapmaker took eight hundred years ago in their quest to chart the world.

“The Map of Salt and Stars is the sweeping, thrillingly ambitious tale of Nour, Rawiya, and their parallel searches for home. In twin narratives that unfold eight hundred years apart, Joukhadar captures the unrelenting courage of those who persist amid the trials of exile. A truly remarkable debut,” says Kirstin Chen, author of Bury What We Cannot Take.

Eat

Located in downtown Old Worthington, The Whitney House serves refined yet rustic American comfort food made from scratch. It utilizes fresh and local ingredients to look for new and innovative ways to serve the community.

It's open for lunch and dinner all days of the week, with happy hour 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.