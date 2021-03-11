Netflix’s Yes Day, Elle Cosimano’s novel and an Irish feast

Watch

An upcoming Netflix comedy film, Yes Day tells the story of Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) and Allison (Jennifer Garner) who decide to give their three kids a “yes day” after feeling like they always say no to them. Allowing their kids to make the rules for 24 hours, they go on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles that brings them closer together than ever before.

Based on the children's book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, it is scheduled to release on March 12.

BONUS: The St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this March 13 at Darree Fields in Dublin following social distancing guidelines.

Read

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It: A Mystery by Elle Cosimano shows us how Finlay Donovan is killing it...except, she's really not. A stressed-out single mom of two and struggling novelist, Finlay is overheard discussing the plot of her new suspense novel with her agent over lunch when she's mistaken for a contract killer. After inadvertently accepting an offer where she becomes tangled in a real-life murder investigation, her story authentically depicts the messiness, hilarity, and heartfelt moments of motherhood.

“Clever, perfectly plotted, and laugh out loud funny, Finlay Donovan is Killing It is one of those books that will make you smile long after you’ve turned the last page. This series is pitch-perfect and will be devoured by fans of Janet Evanovich. Elle Cosimano hits it way, way, way out of the park!” says Wendy Walker, bestselling author of The Night Before.

Eat

Start your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with Dublin Village Tavern’s Irish-inspired menu. Offering a full bar service that includes Irish imports on tap, enjoy exceptional tavern fare by indulging in some delicious food, a variety of terrific craft beers and a small selection of wine by the glass or bottle.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for March.

