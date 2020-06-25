Netflix series, women's fiction and sports cuisine

× Expand Courtesy of Netflix

Watch

Diving into eight unique sports while spanning the globe, Netflix’s new docuseries Home Game is sure to draw crowds from the comfort of their couches this month.

The docuseries “explores the more unusual sports around the world, from voodoo wrestling to roller derby,” says Carly Mallenbaum of USA Today. Whether you’re a diehard sports fan or a casual observer, you’ll want to stick around to see what surprises this series has in store.

Netflix enhances the viewing experience by exploring the cultures that have produced these sports, adding local flavor that makes each sport its own.

The docuseries is set for release on Friday, June 26.

Read

The Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist has been announced for 2020, and this list is chalked full of heavy hitters. Regardless of the pandemic restrictions, you’ll find yourself traveling across countries and centuries, as you work your way through these stories from the fall of Troy to the death of Ann Boleyn to the whirlwind of the 1960s.

Highlighting the shortlist is Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other, which shared this year’s Booker Prize with Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Evaristo weaves together the stories of twelve characters, mostly women, who endure the challenges of being Black and British. The wide cast of characters allows Evaristo to delve into many aspects of British society while taking on questions that leave us thinking long after we’ve turned the final page.

“Evaristo has a gift for appraising the lives of her characters with sympathy and grace while gently skewering some of their pretensions,” says Dwight Garner of The New York Times. “When you are feeling your way into new ways of living, she understands, there must be room for error.”

Here is the rest of the shortlist of Women’s Prize for Fiction books:

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Weather by Jenny Offill

Eat

Hungry for something new to try in Columbus while longing for the comfort of sports? Then you’re in luck. Founder James Dawson is teaming up with co-owner Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson to launch Stadium.

The new restaurant at Creekside Gahanna, 101 Mill Street, provides the ultimate blend of food and sports that will satisfy every sports fan’s appetite. Make yourself at home and indulge yourself with stadium classics, including cotton candy, popcorn and more. Stadium goes the distance in providing the ultimate fan experience, showcasing lights, music and games for all to enjoy. And, of course, there will be plenty of sports on display.

Even though the sports world faces uncertain times, fans can be certain of one thing — they’re sure to find a good time at Stadium.

Stadium is scheduled to officially open on Saturday, June 27.

Check out this video of Ferguson competing in Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions.

SuperChef in Tournament of Champions

