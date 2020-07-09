Palm Springs, speculative fiction and new menus

× Expand Courtesy of Hulu

Watch

Hulu’s Palm Springs paints a perfect day for Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) when the two meet at a wedding. There’s just one problem: They will meet at the wedding again.

And again. And again.

Palm Springs is “a more cerebral, darker take on Groundhog Day,” says Tatiana Siegel from The Hollywood Reporter. “[Milioti] puts a unique spin on existential ennui with a performance that is equal parts hilarious and reckless.”

If quarantine hasn’t affected your perception of time, then this film is sure to throw you for a loop.

Read

When everything is up in the air, check out some speculative fiction from the list of 2020 Locus Award winners. This list spans the full scope of speculative genres and opens up worlds of possibilities, leaving readers with plenty to think about while waiting things out.

Claiming the title of Best Fantasy Novel for 2020, Seanan McGuire’s Middlegame features twins with extraordinary abilities who spend their lives questioning their existence. The two must track down their creator, a mysterious alchemist, to find answers.

“The narrative architecture really lands just to the sane side of experimental,” says Jason Sheehan from NPR, “and it is a tribute to McGuire’s skills that it never actually feels all that complicated.”

Here’s the full list of Locus Award winners below:

Best Science Fiction Novel: The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders

Best Horror Novel: Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

Best Young Adult Novel: Dragon Pearl by Yoon Ha Lee

Best First Novel: Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Best Novella: This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone

Best Novelette: Omphalos by Ted Chiang

Best Short Story: The Bookstore at the End of America by Charlie Jane Anders

Best Anthology: New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color edited by Nisi Shawl

Best Collection: Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Best Magazine: Tor.com

Best Publisher: Tor

Best Editor: Ellen Datlow

Best Artist: John Picacio

Best Non-Fiction: Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson

Eat

Tired of home-cooked meals? Craving more variety?

Courtesy of Hot Chicken Takeover Courtesy of the Paddock Pub Courtesy of SŌW Plated

Here are some local eateries that have recently updated their menus.

Hot Chicken Takeover’s thighs can now be ordered with split heat levels — cold, warm, hot or holy — and are available at all locations. Dine-in remains closed, but HCT does offer carryout and limited outdoor patio seating.

Thighs not your forte? The Paddock Pub is proud to introduce a kielbasa and pierogies dish. Combining smoked sausage link, fried pierogies and caramelized onions, this meal is loaded with textures and may just hit the sweet spot.

Last but not least, SŌW Plated is changing things up with its savory blackened salmon sandwich. Mango tomato chutney, lettuce and pickled red onions give the meal some extra flavor. You can stop by and pick up your meal or stay for dine-in services.

