Muppets, poet and Smokehouse Brewing Co.

Watch

In Muppets Now, a new unscripted series, the Muppets come together to make their own show for streaming but are struggling to upload it. The series is now due and they’ll need to overcome all the zany obstacles that come their way. With surprise guests, and more frogs, pigs and bears than imaginable, the Muppets let out all the silliness that has made them famous.

The show premieres Friday, July 31 on Disney+.

Read

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is continuing to host engaging national authors for free talks, reading and discussions. On July 31 at 2 p.m., virtually join poet Barbara Fant as she discusses personal and systemic traumas she faces as a Black woman and her journey of healing through the arts.

Fant is a teacher, performer, an award-winning poet and author of Paint, Inside Out. She has competed in nine national and world poetry slams and placed 8th out of 96 poets in the 2017 Women of the World Poetry Slam in Denver. Her work has been commissioned by local and national organizations including by The Columbus Foundation to create a spoken-word piece to celebrate Columbus’ Bicentennial.

Eat

For more than 17 years, Smokehouse Brewing has offered an award-winning microbrew and barbecue in Columbus. This weekend, join them for carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and for indoor or patio dining starting at 4 p.m.

One of their new menu items features scoops of Whit’s Frozen Custard, straight from Clintonville. With bits of brownie pieces made by Smokehouse, this new item is the perfect way to cool off this weekend.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.