Absentia, indie books and macarons

Watch

FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) was tracking a Boston serial killer when she disappeared. She was declared dead and no one heard from her for six years. In Amazon’s Absentia, Byrne is found alive in a cabin in the woods, with no memory of what happened. She returns to her family who has moved on without her and must untangle herself from a series of murders.

In its third season to be released on July 17, “Absentia” finds Byrne and her ex-husband enthralled into a new international criminal case that threatens the family Byrne has worked so hard to get back.

Read

Guided by the voice of her dying great-grandmother, Lucy travels deep into the dark red heart of Australia’s Great Sandy Desert. Through language and delicate imagery, Lucky-Child: The Secret by Dr. Chelinay Gates takes readers into traditional indigenous beliefs and practices through a story of twists, tragedies and triumphs.

“The best piece of literature I've read in a long time. I could see, hear, feel, taste and smell the story... it stands the reader between the past and the future, the earth below and the heavenly aspect above... The Secret becomes the vehicle for forgiveness, compassion and love,” says Laksar Burra, author of Spirit of the Night Sky.

Lucky Child: The Secret is the Indie Book Awards 2020 first place grand prize winner for fiction. Here are some other category winners celebrated by the Indie Book Awards for 2020:

Best Action/Adventure (Fiction): Rain of Fire by Linda Jacobs

African American: Two ‘Til Midnight: A Novel by Bernaid Dillard

Chick Lit: The Year of the Fox: A Good Life Novel by Merren Tait

Fantasy: Eve of Snows by L. James Rice

Eat

Learn the art and science behind crafting the perfect macaron in a three-hour class offered by the Macaron Bar in the Short North.

You will learn how to make cookie shells and some of their most popular filling flavors and you’ll get to take home all the macarons you make.

The Macaron Bar also ships nationwide so you can have macarons delivered right to your door.

The Intro to Macarons course requests a $95 fee per person, and children 15 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Children under 10 are not permitted but can sign up for the Macarons for Kids class.

BONUS

The Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce encourages people to check out the work from artists who participated in its virtual Music and Arts Festival earlier this month. Artisan works can be purchased on the chamber's website.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.