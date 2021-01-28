The Dig, Enter the Aardvark and local winery's comfort food

Watch

Netflix’s upcoming drama film The Dig is based on the 1938 historical excavation of Sutton Hoo when an amateur archeologist digs up burial mounds on a wealthy widows estate, which leads to a staggering discovery.

Set to stream on Jan. 29, the film is directed by Simon Stone and based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Jessica Anthony’s satirical novel Enter the Aardvark combines surrealism, humor and politics represented through a taxidermied aardvark. It follows two related stories of repressed love connected via the aardvark, one of millennial republican congressman Alexander Paine Wilson who receives the stuffed aardvark via a mysterious FedEx dropoff, and the other of Titus Downing from Victorian-era London, the taxidermist who originally the stuffed the aardvark. Both stories weave similarities and secrets the men share across time and space.

"Enter the Aardvark is one wild ride: a condemnation, a haunting, a song of love, a madcap political thriller-and it is absolutely unputdownable. I have long been a massive fan of Jessica Anthony's writing and this novel cements her as one of our most thrilling and singular innovators on the page. Welcome, readers, to her world,” says author of The Third Hotel Laura van den Berg.

Eat

Making all wines on the premises, Camelot Cellars Urban Winery provides a unique drinking and dining experience. For the first-time consumer to the experienced palate, they provide every kind of wine with ingredients from all around the world.

They are open from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday serving exquisite wine and a cuisine that showcases modern comfort food with a creole and southern influence.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for February.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.