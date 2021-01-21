The Sister, Coffeeland and Dublin pizza

Watch

Hulu’s The Sister is a four-part series centered on the life of Nathan, who’s life is shaken when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, shows up on his doorstep with shocking news that leads to a series of catastrophic decisions.

Set to premiere on Jan. 22, the series was written by Neil Cross and inspired by the novel Burial, also written by Cross.

Read

Augustine Sedgewick’s Coffeeland: One Man's Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug is based on the obsession with coffee in the Americas and how it has connected and divided the modern world.

“Wonderful, energizing … Coffeeland is a data-rich piece of original research that shows in compelling detail how coffee capitalism has delivered both profit and pain, comfort and terror to different people at different times over the past 200 years … Sedgwick's great achievement is to clothe macroeconomics in warm, breathing flesh,” says Kathryn Hughes of The Guardian.

Eat

Mezzo Restaurant & Bar is nestled in the heart of Downtown Dublin with a menu that serves hearty dishes ranging from fresh salads, twists on Italian favorites and hand-cut steaks & fish. Balancing traditional and modern cuisine, select from an array of food and wine to indulge in the prime Italian experience.

With vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options available, it is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dine-in, carry-out and even delivery.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for January.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.