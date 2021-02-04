Haute Dog, Transcendent Kingdom and authentic Vietnamese food

Watch

This HBO Max original is a reality series with dog groomers competing to create unique makeovers on dogs. With hilarious commentaries from the judges, Haute Dog features different canine breeds in an array of creative and dazzling transfurmations.

With a total of six episodes, each features three groomers facing off in creative contests for the “Best in Show” title and a $10,000 prize.

Read

Transcendent Kingdom is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama and Yaa Gyasi's follow-up to her acclaimed national best seller Homegoing. Coming from a family ravaged by depression, addiction and grief, Gifty is a fifth-year neuroscience candidate determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around by also exploring the realms of faith, religion and love.

“A book of blazing brilliance...of profound scientific and spiritual reflection that recalls the works of Richard Powers and Marilynne Robinson...A double helix of wisdom and rage twists through the quiet lines...Thank God, we have this remarkable novel,” says Ron Charles of The Washington Post.

Gyasi's novel was on the New York Times editor’s choice list for recommended new fiction books in Sept. 2020. Here are some other novels on the list:

The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

Out of Mesopotamia by Salar Abdoh

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Glass Kingdom: A Novel by Lawrence Osborne

Eat

From steaming pho, banh mi to sizzling rice and noodle bowls, Lan Viet Market downtown serves authentic Vietnamese food that holds the freshest ingredients with the perfect combination of savory, sweet, and spicy.

The eatery has North Market locations in downtown and Dublin. Hours vary at each location.

