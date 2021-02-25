Punky Brewster revival, Amber Ruffin book and Bexley Indian eatery

Watch

Punky Brewster is a Peacock original comedy series which is a continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by her foster dad. Now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track, Punky meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds her a lot of herself at that age.

With Soleil Moon Frye’s return as the loveable Punky, the series is set to premier Feb. 25 on Peacock.

Read

In You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism, writer and performer Amber Ruffin shares absurd anecdotes about everyday experiences of racism with her sister Lacey Lamar.

“Amber and Lacey have the gift of making you comfortable enough to laugh at events that will also make you cringe. This book is an opportunity for black people to know you're not alone in how you've experienced the world. And for everyone this book is a chance to see a layer of this world that you might have been blind to. You'll leave both with a laugh and a little more knowledge,” says Roy Wood, Jr., correspondent at The Daily Show.

Bonus Watch: NBC will broadcast the evening’s episode of Peacock’s late-night breakout hit The Amber Ruffin Show at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 25 and March 5.

Eat

Khaab Indian Kitchen & Bar brings you all the rich flavors of Punjab. With an upscale dining experience, enjoy an innovative cocktail menu and a fine selection of bourbon and whiskey available at the bar.

Indulge in an excellent array of food and drink served in their contemporary and welcoming atmosphere at Bexley. They are open for lunch and dinner all days of the week, with happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

