Nomadland, a Cynthia Bond novel and delicious Stromboli

Nomadland is an American neo-Western drama film based on Jessica Bruder’s novel of the same name. Written and produced by Chloé Zhao, the film centers around a woman who leaves her small town to travel around the American West.

Having garnered widespread acclaim, the film releases on Feb. 19 on Hulu with the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute naming it one of the ten best films of 2020. It has also received four Golden Globe nominations and won top prizes at both the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

Cynthia Bond’s Ruby revolves around Ephram’s love for the beautiful girl with the long braids running through the piney woods of their small East Texas town, Ruby. Years after leaving for New York City, Ruby is forced to return and struggles to survive her memories of the town's dark past, while Ephram must choose between standing by his sister and the chance for a life with the woman he has always loved.

“From the first sentence, Cynthia Bond’s unforgettable debut novel, Ruby, took hold of me and it hasn’t let go. Cynthia Bond has written a book everyone should read, about the power of love to overcome even the darkest of histories,” says Amy Greene, author of Bloodroot.

Bond’s novel was shortlisted for The Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2016. Here were some other novels on the shortlist that year:

The Green Road by Anne Enright

The Glorious Heresies by Lisa McInerney

The Portable Veblen by Elizabeth McKenzie

The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Giammarco's Italian restaurant in Westerville offers authentic Italian cuisine which includes their award winning pizza and Stromboli. A family owned and operated Italian restaurant, they use age-old family recipes with fine and fresh ingredients.

It provides off-site catering as well as a private dining room for group functions. It's open from 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; and between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

