Love stories and specials this Valentine's Day

Watch

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is an Amazon original sci-fi romantic comedy film about teens Mark and Margaret who discover the meaning behind everything that happens during that one day in which they are trapped in a never ending time loop. The journey leads them to a dark secret awaiting at the very heart of their endless day.

Directed by Ian Samuels and based on Lev Grossman’s short story of the same name, it releases on Feb. 12.

Read

Liane Moriarty’s The Hypnotist's Love Story is a novel about a hypnotherapist who falls in love with a man whose ex-girlfriend is stalking him.

“The Hypnotist’s Love Story is an intensely absorbing, excellently written tale that turns Fatal Attraction on its head — finally! Told with wit, charm, empathy, and plenty of suspense, you’ll regret turning the pages so fast to find out how it ends. Loved it!” says bestselling author of Kindred Spirits and The Cinderella Pact, Sarah Strohmeyer.

Moriarty’s novel received mostly positive reviews, like the one featured in Kirkus Reviews. Here are some other novels that have been reviewed by the magazine:

Eat

This Valentine’s Day, Mozart's Cafe presents new seasonal drinks like the honey raspberry latte, the dark chocolate strawberry mocha and the white chocolate cherry mocha - available for a limited time only. In addition, it brings you a bag of the Mozart's + Amanda Deer Dark Chocolate Truffle Blend as a sweet gift available in-store and online for nationwide shipping.

Hen Quarter presents Galentine's Day brunch, for all the single ladies out there to enjoy drinks, food and music compilations by DJ Bern from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Alternatively, you can also celebrate your one and only with a feast for two. Jeff Ruby’s special Valentine’s Day Meal Kit holds every detail, from savory to sweet, and has been carefully curated into an easy to prepare, decadent meal that will turn your home dinner into a memorable event.

