Plenty to do this New Year's Eve in central Ohio

Watch

The 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing from 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, to 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

In his 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter, who hosted the New Orleans festivities for the first time last year, will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Read

In Temporary, a young woman’s workplace is the size of the world. She fills increasingly bizarre placements in search of steadiness, connection and something, at last, to call her own. Whether it’s shining an endless closet of shoes, swabbing the deck of a pirate ship, assisting an assassin, or filling in for the Chairman of the Board, for the mythical Temporary, “there is nothing more personal than doing your job.”

This riveting quest, at once hilarious and profound, will resonate with anyone who has ever done their best at work, even when the work is only temporary.

“A brisk, wildly imaginative first novel by Hilary Leichter, the unnamed protagonist is a temp worker who trudges between 23 jobs,” says Parul Sehgal of the The New York Times. “The narrator doesn’t yearn for the rescue, revenge or adventure that typically drives a novel. It’s something more elusive she’s after, what she and her fellow temps call ‘the steadiness’ – a permanent job. When she encounters an old friend who has achieved the impossible, she is pierced by envy.”

Eat

Looking for a safe way to say goodbye to 2020? Here are a couple ideas of how to safely celebrate the arrival of 2021:

Reserve a table at Nocterra's socially-distanced New Year's Eve bash. Instead of the countdown to midnight, the event will feature live music in the beer garden, beer and hard seltzers and curfew countdown at 9 p.m. with a festive keg drop to celebrate. Ray Ray's Hog Pit will be offering a traditional pork & sauerkraut meal on top of their regular menu of delicious smoked meats and sides.

The Lincoln Social Rooftop offers set time slots for reservations throughout the evening with required food and beverage spending minimums. If you aren't able to celebrate in person ask about its carry out specials including 50% off beer & bottles of wine (under $100), to-go cocktails and its new cocktail kits.

It’s casino night at the Melting Pot in Easton. The restaurant offers four different packages. There’s still time to make a reservation.

Brandon Klein is a writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.