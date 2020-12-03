The Queen's Gambit and spiked peppermint hot chocolate

Watch

Set during the Cold War era, Netflix’s mini-series The Queen's Gambit centers on orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her struggles with substance addiction as she slowly becomes the greatest chess player in the world.

Four weeks after its Oct. 23 release, it became Netflix's most-watched scripted miniseries with a record-setting 62 million households choosing to watch it within the first 28 days.

The Queen's Gambit is a true testament to Scott Frank’s skills as a writer and filmmaker by generating rave reviews and a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read

The Netflix acclaimed series is based on Walter Tevis’ The Queen's Gambit: A Novel first published in 1983. When eight year-old orphan Beth Harmon plays her first game of chess, it’s the first time she feels completely in control of her life. By age 16, she’s competing for the U.S. Open championship, but as the thought of escape becomes more tempting so do her growing addictions.

“More exciting than any thriller I’ve seen lately; more than that, beautifully written,” says Martin Cruz Smith, author of Gorky Park.

Tevis’ novel is now on The New York Times Bestseller list, 37 years after its release. Here are some other Fiction novels on the list this year:

Home Body by Rupi Kaur

Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Institute by Stephen King

Eat

Enjoy a warm mug of homemade hot chocolate during the winter months, and get into the holiday spirit by adding in a shot of peppermint schnapps to make it a hearty cocktail.

Ingredients

3 cups of whole milk

2/3 cups of chocolate chips

1/4 cups of sugar

A pinch of salt

1 1/4 oz. peppermint schnapps - per glass

1 1/4 oz. creme de cocoa - per glass

Toppings: Marshmallows, crushed peppermint candies or candy canes

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, add the milk, chocolate chips, sugar, and salt. Heat on medium-low heat, whisking frequently. Continue whisking until the chocolate melts completely and the mixture comes to a low simmer. (Do NOT let boil, as it will burn to the bottom of the pan.) Once the liquid comes to a low simmer, promptly remove from heat. Add 1 1/4 oz. (1 shot) each of the peppermint schnapps and creme de cocoa to three medium mugs. Ladle in the hot chocolate to each mug. Top with marshmallows and crushed peppermints. Enjoy right away while hot.

Recipe courtesy of www.realhousemoms.com.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer.