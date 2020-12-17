De Niro film, The Only Good Indians and a Vacation-style dinner

Watch

It's the wise guy vs. the pint size when Robert De Niro gears up for an epic prank battle in the hilarious and heartfelt family comedy The War with Grandpa. Featuring an all-star cast including Rob Riggle, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken, ring in the holiday season and get ready to laugh-out-loud with The War with Grandpa now yours to own or gift on Digital and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 22nd from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Enter to win a free Blu-ray of the film.

Read

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones follows four Native American men after a disturbing event from their childhood puts them all in a desperate struggle for their lives. Tracked by an entity bent on revenge, they are helpless as the culture and traditions they left behind slowly catch up to them in vengeful, violent ways.

“More than I could have asked for in a novel,” says Tommy Orange, Pulitzer Prize finalist author of There There.

Jones’s novel is featured on the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s December recommendation list. Here are some other recommended books on the list:

Dachshund Through the Snow by David Rosenfelt

Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel by Aimee Molloy

He Started It by Samantha Downing

Temporary by Hilary Leichter

A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir by Colin Jost

Eat

The Kitchen invites you to an extra special Christmas vacation dinner inspired by The Griswold family from the National Lampoon's Vacation film series.

This take away three-course meal is $40 per person, and while the movie is not included they recommend watching it while dining at home. Pre-order by noon for same day curbside pickup from 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

