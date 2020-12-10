Infidel, Dolly Parton memoir and pasta Bolognese

Watch

Don't miss Jim Caviezel (Passion of the Christ) in the pulse pounding contemporary Middle East thriller, Infidel, where an American man is kidnapped and thrown in prison in Iran on spying charges. His wife begins a desperate chase to save him, making his freedom her mission. Infidel, is available now to rent or buy on iTunes, Google Play and more. Enter to win a code to digital stream the film for free.

Read

Legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton brings you behind the lyrics of 175 of her songs in her autobiography Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The book reveals personal stories and vibrant memories that inspired sixty years of her songwriting and offers a rich, exclusive look into the prolific journey of one of the most revered entertainers of our time.

“Nobody can write a song or tell a story like Dolly Parton,” says Christine Carswell, publisher of Chronicle Books. “And few can bring joy and speak to so many the way she can. How proud and delighted we are to celebrate the wonderful gifts she has given us with the publication of Dolly Parton, Songteller.”

Dolly Parton’s book is on the Chronicle Books bestseller list. Here are some other creative books by different artists on the list this year:

Men to Avoid in Art and Life by Nicole Tersigni

How to Be a Wildflower by Katie Daisy

Ralph Steadman: A Life in Ink by Ralph Steadman

Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic by Lisa Congdon

Advice from My 80-Year-Old Self: Real Words of Wisdom from People Ages 7 to 88 by Susan O’Malley

Eat

This winter, warm up with Napa Kitchen & Bar’s latest menu item pasta Bolognese, a slow-cooked, old world Bolognese with buttered pappardelle and shaved parmesan.

Located in Dublin, Montgomery and Westerville, their vast selection of food and cocktails are all available for curbside pick up and for delivery through DoorDash & UberEats.

