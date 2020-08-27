The Binge, Ohioana Book Festival and the Syndicate

Watch

Hulu’s comedy movie The Binge is based on three 18-year-old boys who want to have a memorable experience in a world where drugs and alcohol are made illegal except once per year. In this light-hearted spin on the horror film The Purge, join Griffin (Skyler Gisondo), Andrew (Eduardo Franco) and Hags (Dexter Darden) as they drug their parents and try to recreate the wildest party possible.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelickset and is set to premiere on Friday, Aug. 28.

Read

Based on Beth Armstrong’s own experiences with observing primates, her memoir Voices from the Ape House shares a devoted zookeeper's perspective on the complex social lives of western lowland gorillas. Through her time working with these animals at the Columbus Zoo, we understand how it inspired her to improve gorilla husbandry and to involve her zoo in actively taking a role to protect gorillas in the wild.

Check out some other books by various authors at the virtual Ohioana Book Festival from Aug. 28-30.

The Bourbon King by Bob Batchelor

A Dream of Death by Connie Berry

The Clock Tower Treasure by Victor Hess

A Bottle of Rum: A Spider John Mystery by Steve Globe

Things You Can't Say by Jenn Bishop

Eat

The Syndicate, Bellefontaine’s largest restaurant and event space opens on Aug. 27, and features locally-sourced food and an impressive cocktail list. The restaurant serves dinner and weekend brunch, allowing guests to dine on the outdoor patio facing Main Street while serving a variety of meat, seafood and vegetarian selections.

The Syndicate can be booked for private events like parties and office meetings, as it offers a large outdoor entertainment venue along with a lively beer garden.

The Syndicate will be open 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Friday and Saturday nights will have live music and entertainment. Hours may be subject to change based on private events.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.