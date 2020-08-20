Chemical Hearts, first novel and Cap City Fine Diner

Watch

Amazon will stream Chemical Hearts, director Richard Tanne’s new adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s novel and which features an unlikely romance between polar opposites Henry Page (Austin Abrams) and Grace Town (Lili Reinhart).

“Warning: Chemical Hearts is not your average teen romance,” says Sydney Bucksbaum of Entertainment Weekly. “She [Grace Towns] joins the school newspaper staff, at which point her colleague Henry Page (Euphoria’s Austin Abrams) can’t stop thinking about her. As he grows closer to her, he’ll learn more about first love, heartbreak and loss than he ever imagined.”

Straying from the worn-out narrative where the guy gets the girl, Tanne offers a much more complex ending that will leave you thinking long after the film comes to a close.

The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime video Aug. 21.

Read

The Center for Fiction is excited to announce its selections for the 2020 First Novel Prize: The Long List. If you’re looking to revamp your reading list, check out these authors who are making major waves as they make their debut in the literary world.

Set in 1974 in the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, Kelli Jo Ford’s Crooked Hallelujah follows the lives of Cherokee women as they make their way to Texas for a better life. The women must lean on each other as they endure a brutal and unforgiving landscape.

“Ford, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, offers a novel in short stories, allowing her to move with ease through perspectives, history and time. Each heartbreaking chapter slowly adds to the reader’s understanding of these women and their increasingly difficult lives,” says Alicia Elliott of Time Magazine. “It’s the content of those lives that sets Ford’s novel apart.”

Be sure to explore more authors whose literary careers are just beginning to blossom:

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Memorial: A Novel by Bryan Washington

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn

Bestiary by K-Ming Chang

Conjure Women by Afia Atakora

Eat

Cap City Fine Diner and Bar plans on delivering its classic meals to the comfort of your home. Its Gahanna location now offers home delivery for dinner orders, following the tradition of putting “a new spin on old school.”

So if you’re still uneasy about dining in, Cap City Diner has you covered. Check out the Gahanna location and receive a visit from a Cap City Diner associate.

For Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, you can enjoy 20 percent off online gift card orders using the promo code CMR20.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer.