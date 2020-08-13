Teen comedy, Burnt Sugar and kolache

Watch

Netflix's upcoming comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters is about 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who agree to help veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) apprehend those skipping bail while navigating high school in a buttoned-up Southern community.

The series debuts Friday, Aug. 14, and is partially based on creator Kathleen Jordan’s own experiences of growing up in and rebelling against a community in the South.

Read

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi fluctuates between love and betrayal as Tara’s erratic nature heavily affects her relationship with her daughter, who now has to care for a woman who has never cared for her. In this turbulent love story between mother and daughter, we learn about our close relationships with others, and inevitably about ourselves as well.

“Acerbic, full of wit and cool intelligence - every sentence is a coiled spring and each psychological portrait burns itself into the mind. I couldn't put it down,” says author Olivia Sudjic.

Burnt Sugar is on The Booker Prize’s longlist for 2020, the leading literary award for outstanding fiction novels. Here are some other books on the longlist this year:

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga

Apeirogon by Colum McCann

Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

Eat

Enjoy Texas-Czech style pastries and breakfast sandwiches at Kolache Republic as it reopened inside the Daily Growler at 702 S. High St. In addition to pastries and breakfast items, the bakery will now offer a happy hour menu after 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Kolache Republic’s breakfast hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The evening hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

