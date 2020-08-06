Nailed It, The Chain and chicken salad

Watch

Netflix blends comedy, drama and baking in its second season of Nailed It! Mexico. While the show lacks baking talent, this only ups the entertainment factor. There will be laughs, there will be blunders, and, yes, there will be cake.

“If you know and love the hilarious baking competition show Nailed It, then you’ll definitely love the Mexican version,” says Laura Hanrahan from Cosmopolitan. “Home bakers try to recreate baking masterpieces, usually with amazingly disastrous results.”

If you decide to take a bite out of this show, prepare to camp out on your couch for a while: you’ll probably come back for seconds.

The second season will be available Aug. 7.

Read

If you’ve grown tired and complacent watching Netflix on your family-room couch, leave it to Adrian McKinty to bring you to the edge of your seat with a nerve-fraying thriller.

In his new book The Chain, McKinty taps into every mother’s worst nightmare in the form of a child kidnapping. After dropping her daughter off at the bus stop, Rachel Klein receives a call from a stranger who claims she’s holding her daughter hostage. Unlike most ransom situations, this stranger’s child has also been taken, and now it’s Rachel’s turn to carry out the next kidnapping as part of The Chain.

“Beneath its surface of high-speed thrills, ‘The Chain’ is clearly the work of the philosophical thinker McKinty has always been,” says Janet Maslin from The New York Times. “He would like you to realize that what you’re reading is existentialism in action, with Rachel defining herself moment by moment with each choice she makes. Read it that way and it’s a thriller on more levels than one.”

Hand-out Chicken Salad Chick Chicken Salad Chick Logo Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

Eat

Looking for a local spot with fresh flavors and Southern style? Check out Chicken Salad Chick’s new location in Hamilton Quarter.

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick is nationally known for its original Southern-style chicken salads, as well as its gourmet soups, sandwiches and desserts. The chain welcomes you to explore its unique flavors and offers something for any and all chicken salad-lovers to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to expand our Ohio footprint with a second Columbus location. Our Westerville franchise owner and operator, Jen Crichfield, has done an incredible job establishing Chicken Salad Chick in Columbus, and now our team looks forward to serving the Hamilton Quarter community as well,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

Be sure to review safety guidelines before visiting Chicken Salad Chick’s new location to keep others safe while enjoying heart-warming food in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.