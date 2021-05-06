Sci-fi romance, Quinn’s The Duke and I and scrumptious desserts

Watch

Little Fish is a sci-fi romance film set amid a pandemic, but not the one we’re now in. Directed by Chad Hartigan, it's based on a mysterious neuroinflammatory affliction causing mass memory loss, and how one couple fights to hold their relationship together as the virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.

With a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was released by IFC Films on Feb. 5.

It will be available on Hulu May 6.

Read

If you loved Netflix's Bridgerton, it's time to read the original source material.

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn is set in 1813 Regency era London centering on the aristocratic Bridgerton family. To free himself from the town′s marriage-minded mothers, irresistible Duke of Hastings Simon Basset pretends to be engaged to Daphne Bridgerton. But with time, Daphne forgets that their courtship is a complete sham, and has to now keep herself from falling for the handsome duke who has sworn off marriage forever.

“Julia Quinn is truly our contemporary Jane Austen,” says Jill Barnett, award-winning author of The Heart's Haven.

Quinn’s novel was No. 1 on the New York Times Fiction Best Seller list for the week of Jan. 17. Here were some other books on the list:

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Hush-Hush by Stuart Woods

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly

A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Eat

Courtesy of The Morgan House

Indulge in sweet delights from various dessert places around Columbus, like jumbo cream puffs from Schmidt’s, decadent strawberry cakes from Golden Delight Bakery and a wide range of freshly baked pies from The Morgan House.

This Mother’s Day, Experience Columbus has its own roundup of dining places for you to show your mom some love.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for May.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.