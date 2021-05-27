A bestselling novel turned Netflix hit and home chef made meals

Watch

Based on the novel by A.J. Finn, the new Netflix thriller The Women in the Window stars Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox, a child psychologist with agoraphobia. Fox witnesses something she shouldn’t while watching her new neighbors across the street, but no one believes her. The film follows Fox as she continues to confirm her suspicions.

The cast is star studded. Adams is joined by Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackle, Wyatt Russel, Tracy Letts, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Read

Before you watch the adapted film, be sure to read A.J. Finn’s dark and suspenseful debut novel The Women in the Window. The book is told through the eyes of Dr. Anna Fox, trapped in her home. If you love Gillian Flynn and Tana French you’ll love Finn’s ability to capture your attention. You won’t want to put this book down.

“The Woman in the Window is one of those rare books that really is unputdownable. The writing is smooth and often remarkable. The way Finn plays off this totally original story against a background of film noir is both delightful and chilling,” says author Stephen King.

The Women in the Window was a No. 1 New York Times Best Seller. Here are this week’s fiction best sellers:

While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams

Sooley by John Grisham

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Eat

Struggling to think of healthy meals to cook for your family? Northeast Ohio-based CookinGenie has you covered. CookinGenie makes it easier to juggle a busy schedule while still being able to eat healthy, homecooked meals. Place an order online and a local genie will shop, cook and clean for you in your home. Choose from a variety of foods such as American, Mexican and Indian cuisine. CookinGenie also offers kid-friendly and vegan options and delicious desserts.

