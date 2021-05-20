A P!NK documentary, Greek tragedy and local BBQ

Watch

Looking for something inspiring to watch this weekend? Pink’s new Amazon Prime documentary All I Know So Far focuses on how she balances life as a mom of two and as a wildly successful touring pop musician. Watch as she takes her children around the world with her, raising her family on the road.

You can watch All I Know So Far on Amazon Prime on May 21.

Read

Filled with Greek gods and epic romance, The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller reimagines Homer’s classic tale The Iliad. The novel follows Patroclus, a young prince, who is taken under the wing of Achilles and an unexpected friendship blossoms. Their bond is tested when Patroclus follows Achilles into battle against the city of Troy.

“At once a scholar’s homage to The Iliad and startlingly original work of art… A book I could not put down," says Ann Patchett, author of The Dutch House.

Miller is also the author of the New York Times bestseller Circe, which is currently being adapted into a series by HBO Max.

Eat

City Barbeque

May is National Barbecue Month, and this weekend’s warm weather provides the perfect opportunity to fire up the grill or get your fingers dirty at one of Columbus’s best BBQ joints.

Chef’s Pencil named Columbus as number six for the best cities for BBQ in America, but we already knew how great this city’s BBQ is.

Here are just a few of our favorites:

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.