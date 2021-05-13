Jazz, a debut novel and malt tasting

Watch
Courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group
Jerome Jennings is a Julliard-trained drummer and composer. His second album, Solidarity, honors the resilience of activists in the Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and LGBTQ movements. Jennings will perform his album 8 p.m. May 13 at the Lincoln Theatre as part of the Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre series.
Limited seating is available, but the event will be live-streamed and recorded for on-demand viewing on the Jazz Arts Group website from May 14-23. Prices of admission are $15 for the digital concert and $30 for in-theatre seating.
Read
The debut novel Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid tells the story of Emira, a 25-year-old Black woman, who is wrongly accused of kidnapping the white child that she babysits at a supermarket. In the book, Reid explores modern racism, relationships and the confusing world of being an adult.
"Kiley Reid's propulsive, page-turning book is full of complex characters and even more complex truths. This is a bullseye of a debut,” says Emma Straub, author of Modern Lovers.
Such a Fun Age was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize and was a New York Times bestseller. Reid’s novel was also a Reese’s Book Club Pick. Here are more of Reese’s recent picks:
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
- Infinite Country by Patricia Engel
- The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
Eat
Courtesy of Nocterra Brewing Co.
Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with a malt tasting at Nocterra Brewing Co in Powell on May 13. Visitors can sample malted barley from Origin Malt used to make Nocterra’s ales and lagers. The taproom offers a large outdoor beer garden and porch.
Guests are welcome to bring outside food or order from a scheduled food truck outside the taproom. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit serves food at Nocterra every Thursday-Saturday.
The malt tasting is from 4-7 p.m. and regular taproom hours are 2-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.