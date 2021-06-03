HBO’s Hacks, reality TV novel and pizza

Watch

HBO Max’s new series Hacks explores a love-hate relationship between a legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) and a 25-year-old comedy writer who's forced to work for her. Despite their hatred towards one another, the two women are struggling with similar problems. One is trying to break into the entertainment business. The other is trying to escape.

New episodes of Hacks premiere Sundays on HBO Max.

Read

Kate Stayman-London’s debut novel One to Watch follows Bea Schumacher, a plus-size fashion blogger, as she navigates her broken heart. When Bea gets an offer to be on her favorite reality dating show Main Squeeze, she seizes the opportunity to inspire plus-sized women across America but promises herself she won’t fall in love. Will Bea be able to keep her promise while inside a perfect TV fairy tale?

“One to Watch is a fundamentally entertaining and uplifting book. ... A powerful imagining of how reality TV could look. ... Stayman-London dismantles stubborn and destructive ideas about plus-size women: Namely, that they can’t be fashionable, popular, or successful. (Bea is) complex in a way that fictional plus-size characters often aren’t. ... As the title makes clear, One to Watch is a book to watch,” says O: The Oprah Magazine.

Fans of reality show Bachelorette will love this story – maybe enough to read a few chapters during Monday night's premier of the 17th season starring Katie Thurston.

Eat

Welcome the weekend with a slice of artisanal Sicilian-style pizza from Wizard of Za. Spencer Saylor created Wizard of Za to bring the comforts of homestyle Italian food to Columbus. Saylor serves his pies on house-made focaccia crust with house-made red sauce sourced with local ingredients.

Due to high demand, pizza orders must be placed online via reservation.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for June.

