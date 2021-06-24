LFG documentary, Legacy novel and ice cream cake

Watch

HBO’s newest documentary LFG, or Let’s (Expletive) Go, follows the U.S. women’s soccer team as they fight the battle for equal pay.

The story follows the journey of some players who, months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, filed a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for lack of monetary equality with the men’s team.

LFG tells the narrative through the lens of soccer players Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelly O’Hara, Sam Mewis and more.

A 2021 selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, LFG weaves together heartfelt interviews, stunning athletic performances and clips from the players’ ongoing pursuit of equal pay.

Stream the documentary on HBO Max this weekend.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts’s newest novel Legacy has hit the top of the bestseller list for three weeks now. The novel follows a mother and daughter duo and their tumultuous relationship.

The book begins with the daughter, Adrian, meeting her father at age 7. He tries to kill her but is held off by the mother, Lina. The rest of the novel follows the duo over time, as their past slowly comes back to haunt them.

Filled with romance, ambition and drama, Legacy will keep you on your toes as the threats increase in intensity and the romance heightens its heat.

Eat

It’s National Ice Cream Cake Day on Sunday. Here’s a couple options in central Ohio which offer cold cake-y delight.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Johnson’s carries nine-inch ice cream cakes as well as ice cream pies in flavors such as turtle, vanilla, Oreo and mud.

Graeter’s

Graeter’s delicious ice cream cakes are actual baked caked with one pound of ice cream layered in the middle. Its pies are made with chocolate graham cookie crust and filled with two pounds of ice cream. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Dairy Queen

DQ’s Fudge & Crunch is a classic go-to for ice cream cake, but now it also offers Blizzard cakes! Try a Choco Brownie Xtreme Blizzard or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Blizzard in cake form.

Sarah Grace Smith is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.