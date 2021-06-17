Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a family saga and farmers market produce

Watch

Michael Bryce is trying to quit bodyguarding when he gets a job to protect hitman Darius Kincaid’s wife and con-artist Sonia Kincaid. In the hilarious, action packed movie Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek form a dangerous and chaotic trio as they find themselves in the middle of a global plot between Europe and a madman. The cast is also joined by Morgan Freeman, but you have to watch to find out where he fits in.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is playing in theaters. Find a showtime near you.

Bonus: Also new this week is Disney and Pixar’s Luca about a young boy’s unforgettable summer in Portorosso, Italy, but there’s a twist. Underwater, he’s actually a sea monster.

Watch Luca on Disney Plus starting June 18.

Read

Malibu Rising might just be the hottest book of the summer. From the best-selling author of Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s newest novel follows the famous Riva family during Nina Riva’s annual end-of-summer party. Everyone has secrets of their own, but who will choose to tell and keep these secrets from their household? Malibu Rising tells the story of the life of a family in one unforgettable night.

“If summer could somehow fit into a book, then you’d find Malibu Rising,” says Oprah Daily website.

Eat

The North Market Farmers Market has returned! Every Saturday, growers, makers and artisans can be found at the historic North Market Downtown. Live music and entertainment for children will also be offered each week. In addition to the farmers market, the open-air Night Market at North Market Downtown is this Friday and will feature independent makers, live music, games, a sip and stroll with drinks from the Barrel & Bottle and food from North Market merchants. Night Market is from 6-9 p.m. every third Friday from June-October.

The 2021 farmers market vendor list and COVID-19 guidelines can be found on the North Market website.

