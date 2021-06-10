A musical film, mystery novel and Budd Dairy's offerings

Watch

Courtesy of In the Heights Facebook page

In the Heights is the new musical film based on the Tony-winning stage musical by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin Manuel Miranda. The musical tells the story of the people in living Washington Heights, “where the streets are made of music.” The main character Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner, has saved up every penny to find a better life. Usnavi’s dreams and love for his home pull him in two different directions. Should he stay the vibrant community of the Heights or retire and move on to bigger things?

In the Heights premieres on HBO Max for a month and in theaters on June 10.

Read

The No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave is the perfect mystery read for the summer. Hannah Hall’s husband Owen disappears without a trace, leaving her no explanation, only a note that reads, “Protect her.” The plot follows Hannah and Owen’s daughter Bailey as they set out to discover the truth of who Owen really was.

“What starts as an intimate meditation on found families deftly turns into a heart-pounding mystery reminiscent of the best true crime stories. But both work so beautifully in this gripping, perfectly-paced novel. I dare you to stop reading,” says Susie Yang, New York Times bestselling author of White Ivy.

Eat

The new Budd Dairy Food Hall located in the historic Budd Dairy building in Italian Village is a lively weekend spot to visit with friends and family. You don’t have to worry about picky eaters here because Budd Dairy offers ten chef-driven restaurants for visitors to choose from. There are also three bars, including one with rooftop views. Don’t miss weekend game time happy hour on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Budd Diary Food Hall’s current food offerings are:

Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen

Boni Filipino Street Food

Borgata Pizza

Hatch – The Cheesecake Girl

Cluck Norris

Cousins Maine Lobster

Modern Southern Table

Pokebap

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

Taco Rudos

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.