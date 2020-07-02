Hamilton, the American experience and ice cream

× Expand Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Watch

A live recording of Hamilton is coming to the small screen this weekend. Originally planned for a theatrical release next year, the Tony Award-winning musical will be available for streaming on Disney+.

This new film features the original Broadway cast perform at the Richard Rodgers Theater and tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

An immigrant from the Caribbean island of Nevis, Hamilton went on to fight for American independence, helped shape the U.S. Constitution and served as treasury secretary.

“A modern take on our collective, complicated history, Hamilton finds fresh relevance in the #BlackLivesMatter protests and this divided political moment,” says film critic, Peter Debruge, for Variety. “It’s that rare work of art that celebrates diversity while urging us to put aside superficial differences, using Hamilton’s tragic outcome as a kind of warning, and his accomplishments as inspiration.”

Read

With humid weather and temperatures reaching the 90s this Fourth of July weekend, stay cool indoors with a book highlighting the American experience.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett follows twin sisters who are identical and inseparable. After growing up in a small black community in Louisiana, the pair runs away at age 16. The two separate and choose to live very different lives.

“What price do we pay to be ourselves? How many of us choose to escape what is expected of us? And what happens to the other side of the equation, the side we leave behind? The Vanishing Half answers all these questions in this exquisite story of love, survival and triumph,” says Lisa Page in a review of the book for The Washington Post.

Here are some other great reads to consider:

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

The Alice Network by Kate Quinn

Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Eat

America isn’t the only one celebrating an anniversary. You can also cool off this weekend with Graeter’s Ice Cream as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. For the occasion, Graeter’s is offering a special birthday cake flavor.

Graeter’s now offers two limited-edition flavors: Brown butter bourbon pecan and peach.

Graeter’s shops across Columbus practice social distancing and sanitation and offer delivery and curbside pickup.

David Rees is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.