Netflix’s Thunder Force, The Four Winds and restaurant specials

Watch

Thunder Force is an upcoming superhero comedy film written and directed by Ben Falcone. Scientist Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) gives superpowers to regular people in a world terrorized by supervillains, but when she accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) with incredible abilities, they must become the first superhero team to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King (Bobby Cannavale).

The film is the fifth collaboration between McCarthy and her husband, Falcone, and is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 9.

Bonus: Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer will play Real Estelí F.C. in Nicaragua, 8 p.m., tonight, April 8. The CONCACAF Champions League tournament match will air on FS1. MLS teams have never won the Champions League under its current format since the 2008-2009 season.

Read

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah focuses on the U.S. Great Depression as seen through the eyes of fictional character Elsa Wolcott, an indomitable woman from Texas in 1934 whose courage and sacrifice came to define a generation.

“Through one woman’s survival during the harsh and haunting Dust Bowl, master storyteller, Kristin Hannah, reminds us that the human heart and our Earth are as tough, yet as fragile, as a change in the wind. This mother’s soul, suffering the same drought as the land, attempts to cross deserts and beat starvation to save her children with a fierce inner strength called motherhood. A timely novel highlighting the worth and delicate nature of Nature itself,” says Delia Owens, author of Where the Crawdads Sing.

Hannah’s novel is No. 1 on the New York Times Hardcover Fiction Best Seller list. Here are some other books on the list:

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Eternal by Lisa Scottoline

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Consequences of Fear: A Maisie Dobbs Novel by Jacqueline Winspear

Eat

The 12th annual “A Taste of Grove City” begins April 5-May 2, bringing four weeks of specials and featured items to your local restaurants. Indulge in a mouthful of local eats and restaurant specials starting with Burger Week April 5 -11.

To keep up with each week's specials, check with participating restaurants and on the Grove City Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Bonus: Opened April 6, Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village gives local chefs the opportunity to grow as entrepreneurs by serving up delicious culinary creations within their community.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.