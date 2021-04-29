Things Heard & Seen, The Midnight Library and a Kentucky Derby cocktail

Watch

Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, Things Heard & Seen is a thriller-horror film about a young artist (Amanda Seyfried), who after moving from Manhattan to the small town of Hudson Valley with her husband (James Norton), begins to suspect that their new home harbors a sinister secret.

It premieres April 29 on Netflix.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig centers on a library that contains an infinite number of books, each telling the story of a different reality. When Nora Seed finds this library beyond the edge of the universe, she’s faced with multiple possibilities of the lives she could’ve lived, and must now search within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life – and what makes it worth living in the first place.

“Amazing and utterly beautiful, The Midnight Library is everything you'd expect from the genius storyteller who is Matt Haig,” says Joanna Cannon, author of The Trouble with Goats and Sheep.

Haig’s novel is on the New York Times Fiction Best Seller list. Here are other books on the list:

Ocean Prey by John Sandford

The Devil’s Hand by Jack Carr

The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Eat

The Kentucky Derby is May 1, a good time as any to visit the Brew Brothers at Scioto Downs. The microbrewery and restaurant features six rotating made-in-house drafts and eclectic meals such as burgers and wood-fired pizzas. It is the perfect place for friendly gatherings, watching sporting events and enjoying live music.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Kitchen hours may vary from hours of operation.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for May.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.